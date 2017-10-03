Child's play for grown ups as Eureka opens up for adult only event

Eureka the National Children's Museum will be opening its doors for the first time to hold a special adults only evening.

The museum, which has announced exciting new plans to expand its site, will hold the event on October 12 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Grown-ups will be able to take part in adult-sized explosive science demos, check out the digiPlaySpace and explore the museum at their own pace with no children hogging the exhibits.

Mexican Street food will also be on sale and there will be a bar. Free car parking is also included.

The museum marked its 25th anniversary year by revealing huge expansion plans – with an aspiration to launch a second visitor attraction in Merseyside alongside the redevelopment of Eureka!’s existing site in Halifax.

Since it opened on July 9 1992, Eureka! Halifax has welcomed more than 7.5 million visitors through its doors.

A completely self-sustainable charity, the museum is now focused on the next 25 years after announcing future plans to engage and excite even more children.

It’s already one of the north of England’s most popular family attractions.

Tickets for the adults evening are just £8 and only a limited number are available.

(Video courtesy of Eureka Children's Museum)