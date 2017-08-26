Halifax family secure loan to fly ill teen back home from Cyprus

Funding has been secured to bring home a Halifax teenager after she suffered a brain haemorrhage on holiday in Cyprus

Shanna Newby was on holiday in Cyprus with her boyfriend Joe Collett, 18, and his family when disaster struck.

The 17-year-old, a home care assistant from Mixenden, has been in a hospital bed in Nicosia since last week.

A Just Giving page was set up by Halifax haulage firm Collett and Sons with the aim of raising funds to bring her home. They confirmed that she will now be able to be brought home safely.

“Following the news of the online just giving appeal we received funds in the form of a loan,” the company said.

“This will enable us to bring Shanna home by air ambulance sooner so she can revive the treatment desperately needs back in the UK.

“All donations made will go towards these charges.”

Mum Karen Rawling and her other daughter, Naiomi, have flown out to be at Shanna’s bedside.

“This has been an emotional roller coaster and I just want my little girl back home to England,” said Karen.

“We are so thankful for the kindness of everyone who has donated. This is the safest way for Shanna to travel back to the UK with medical staff and machines on board.

“Please if you can, help us to fund Shanna’s return so she can receive the specialist treatment she requires.”

It was initially expected that Shanna would spend a week in hospital but experts have said this is more likely to be a month.

Neurologists and neurosurgeons at Nicosia General Hospital are monitoring her condition day by day.