A charming character end of terrace cottage located in the semi rural area between Triangle and Mill Bank

The property has been modernised over the years to an excellent standard and has a versatile layout.

The ground floor of the property is a beautiful open-plan space which accommodates the kitchen, lounge and dining area. The room boasts a lot of character through original features including Yorkshire stone flag flooring, exposed beams to the ceiling and an exposed stone and brick chimney breast in which a cast iron multi-fuel stove has been fitted. The kitchen area is fitted with a range of units and has an integrated electric oven and five ring gas hob. On the first floor there is a modern fitted shower room and a second bedroom/sitting room with French doors leading out to the decking area and a multi-fuel cast iron stove set in an exposed stone and brick chimney breast on a tiled hearth. A spacious master bedroom with a range of fitted furniture is located on the second floor. Externally, there is a well appointed garden in addition to a detached garage and driveway.

Viewing is a must to appreciate the stunning location, private garden and the picturesque views down the valley.

Agent: William H Brown 01422 833553

Price: £180,000