A fabulous opportunity to purchase a deceptively spacious detached property in a popular residential location. Extended by the current owners this property would make an ideal family home.

The centre-piece of this home is the full-length L-shaped living room and raised dining area complete with its own bar area, ideal for entertaining or family parties. A separate through sitting room could make an ideal office, music room or media lounge. Double doors provide access to the full-length patio and split level rear garden. The modern kitchen has a good range of fitted wall and base units, integrated dishwasher, electric oven and microwave. A separate utility off the kitchen has wall and base units, plumbing for an automatic washing machine and a door to the side of the property.

The four bedrooms are set across the upper floor, all having fitted wardrobes, three of which are doubles with very generous proportions and the master having en-suite facilities with shower cubicle. The fully tiled house bathroom comprises WC, hand basin and bath with shower over and offers the scope for expansion into the adjacent storage cupboard.

Externally there is a lawned garden to the front of the property and a fully enclosed side and rear garden, the latter enjoying a full-length patio with steps leading to a very generous lawned area. The property is completed by an attached garage and driveway parking for two cars.

Clark Spring Close is a cul-de- sac of only a few select houses in one of the most desirable areas of Churwell.

This property is offered for sale through agents Dacre, Son & Hartley’s newest office on 34 Queen Street, Morley. Call 0113 322 6333 or visit www.dacres.co.uk for more details or to arrange a viewing appointment.

Price: £399,000