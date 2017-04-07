A fully renovated four bedroom semi-detached period property

Benefiting from approximately 2.5 acres of grazing land and rural views

The property offers flexible accommodation situated over three floors.

Ground floor: kitchen, dining room, garden room, shower room and utility. The stunning kitchen is fitted with a range of cream gloss units with granite worktops, a co-ordinating breakfast island and a host of integrated appliances. Boasting a feature exposed brick fireplace surround and opening to the delightful sun room with French doors leading out onto an elevated patio.

First floor: impressive entrance hall boasting solid wood flooring, lounge with feature fireplace and multi-fuel stove, bedroom two and WC.

Second floor: master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, bedrooms three and four and a shower room.

Electric gates access the small development of only six properties. The property benefits from a double detached garage with electric doors and additional parking to the front of the property. To the rear is a newly laid patio opening out onto a lawned garden with adjoining grazing land.

Guide price: £445,000. Charnock Bates 01422 380100.