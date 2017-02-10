A grand and impressive Hall in Hipperholme

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property that is rooted in Calderdale’s history.

This stunning home is situated within its own large grounds with a large sweeping driveway leading to the Hall and its own large annex cottage which is ripe for renovation. The main building is currently separated into three independent dwellings, however, it could easily be reconfigured back into one large property.

A two bedroom self-contained house shows some of the original features, with large rooms and a grand entrance hallway. Anyone looking for a luxury property with fantastic potential needs look no further.

Apartment A (accessed via an external staircase) is the larger of the two apartments. Expertly decorated and presented throughout, offering the perfect self-contained apartment.

Apartment B (accessed via the rear lower door) offers another well proportioned apartment - potentially as a granny flat.

One of the major features of the property is the rolling, majestic Victorian style gardens which have been lovingly tended to keep them in constant bloom. Also to the rear of the property is a small workshop.

Offers in excess of £600,000. Marsh & Marsh Properties 01422 648400.