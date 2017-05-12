A grand and spacious property

Bursting with character

Tucked away in a private location which gives a feel of the countryside, hidden away from the roadside and accessed by a gated and covered driveway, flanked by two garages and leading to the front courtyard which borders the garden and provides additional parking for four cars.

The private gardens present the perfect space to sit and relax, with its patio section and large lawn that is adorned with an assortment of bushes and trees. At the rear corner is an old apple tree that provides bumper crops.

Internally the property will continue to impress with its five bedrooms (one with en-suite), large and open-plan living room with a central cottage style gas stove in a sheltered arched hearth, dining room and fitted kitchen. The property also boasts a good sized utility room, large cellar, family bathroom, downstairs WC and two entrance porches. The property’s character can be seen throughout, with a beamed ceiling on the ground floor and a cosy cottage feeling.

Owing to the rarity of a property such as this being on the market, an appointment to view is highly recommended by the agent.

Open Day - May 13, 11am -1pm.