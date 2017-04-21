Attractive family home in Shelf

Immaculately presented accommodation

This extremely attractive four bedroom family home is situated in a quiet and sought after cul-de-sac in the popular residential area of Shelf. A modern home providing ample size living accommodation, benefitting from a conservatory, two reception rooms, generous kitchen/diner and a converted garage currently being utilised as a playroom. Immaculately presented throughout to a very high standard, further enhanced by PVCu double glazing and gas central heating with quality fixtures and fittings.

Comprising on the ground floor: entrance hall, lounge, dining room (currently used as a snug area), impressive kitchen/diner, conservatory, utility room, playroom with potential to be a fifth ground floor bedroom and cloakroom/WC. To the first floor: landing, four well-appointed bedrooms (master with en-suite shower room) and a family bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from a driveway to the front aspect and a generous rear garden which features a raised decked seating area and lawn garden.

It is the opinion of the agent that an internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate the prime location and internal features of this modern stylish home.

Agent: William H Brown 01422 362845

Price: £250,000