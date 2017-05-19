Desirable family detached in a popular residential area of Shelf

Attractive, well-presented and modern four bedroom family size living accommodation

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, pleasant and spacious living room with a fireplace and a Living Flame effect gas fire, dining room with French doors leading to the rear garden, kitchen/dining room, fitted utility room and conservatory also with French doors to the garden.

The impressive modern L-shaped kitchen/dining room is fitted with a range of quality high gloss wall and base units with complementary worktops incorporating an electric cooker and gas hob. This room has space for dining furniture, with a tiled floor and French doors to the conservatory.

To the first floor: landing, master bedroom with modern en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from a driveway and integral garage to the front. To the rear is a well-presented low maintenance patio garden with useful external tap and security lighting.

Offers over £225,000.