Detached bungalow in Bradshaw

Thoughtfully extended with three bedrooms

The well proportioned interior requires some improvement but affords tremendous potential and comprises of: entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, fitted kitchen, inner hallway with storage cupboard, lounge with an attractive fireplace with fitted Living Flame gas fire and delft rack, three bedrooms (all with fitted wardrobes), bathroom with a white suite with separate shower cubicle and ‘Mira’ shower, sitting/dining room with delft rack and patio doors to the rear garden. There is also a useful loft room accessed via a foldaway ladder from the sitting room.

The property benefits from gas central heating and has double glazing installed.

Externally to the front there is a driveway to a large detached garage and a lawned garden. There is a further lawned garden and a patio to the rear.

Occupying an appealing location, the property is within easy reach of Halifax for a good range of shopping facilities and other amenities.

The bungalow is open to view on Saturday, June 17, 11.30am-1pm or by appointment through Boococks.