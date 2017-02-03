Search

Higher Colden Barn, Heptonstall

Higher Colden Barn, Heptonstall - �565,000 (Charnock Bates 01422 380100)

Higher Colden Barn, Heptonstall - �565,000 (Charnock Bates 01422 380100)

This impressive property benefits from an abundance of original features throughout, with stone windowsills and exposed beams yet supplies all the essentials of modern day living.

A spacious entrance hall has flagged flooring, a half landing staircase to the first floor and allows access into the WC which has storage cupboards, Ideal Standard wash hand basin and WC. The hall also leads into a lounge with a stunning stone arched fireplace featuring a wooden lintel, windows to two elevations and wooden flooring.

The hall leads to a dining room with wooden flooring which is open to the living room and kitchen. The living room has wooden flooring, two large picture windows to enjoy the extensive view, a multi-fuel stove with a stone hearth and a patio door leading to the front of the property.

A true country style kitchen benefits from a range of hand crafted base, drawer and eye level units, incorporating a coordinating island and worktops, wine racks and a pull out larder cupboard with flagged flooring. The kitchen was hand crafted by Joel Dyter locally in Hebden Bridge. Integrated appliances include Smeg five ring gas hob, electric oven and a double Belfast sink.

Access from the kitchen into the utility room with storage units and plumbing for a washing machine and space for a dryer.

To the first floor is the master bedroom which has a feature stone archway entrance, an en suite comprising a three-piece contemporary suite having Villeroy and Boch WC and wash hand basin and a walk in shower with mosaic tiles. The master bedroom also has a storage cupboard and fitted wardrobes.

Bedrooms two, three and four are all double bedrooms with impressive exposed beams. The house bathroom has a three-piece suite with corner bath, WC and wash hand basin.

Adjoining the property is a further south facing room with external access ideal for a studio or workshop having a mezzanine storage area, velux window and extensive views. Alternatively, it could be converted into a garage.

Guide price: £565,000

Agent: www.charnockbates.co.uk