Home with a delightful view

Situated in the favoured and sought-after location of Hipperholme

This four bedroom semi-detached house is set in the favoured and sought-after location of Hipperholme, with delightful rural views to the rear.

The generous interior comprises on the ground floor of: entrance lobby with laminate flooring; large lounge with bay window, feature fireplace with Living Flame effect gas fire and double doors to the dining room; the dining room is a fine second reception room with patio doors to the rear which fully enjoy the view and provide access to the patio; well-equipped spacious breakfast kitchen with an attractive range of units with a matching island breakfast bar; side hallway; cloaks/WC, and study with laminate flooring. To the first floor: landing; four bedrooms, and a delightful house bathroom furnished with a quality white suite.

Gas central heating and double glazing is installed throughout.

Externally; there is a well established garden to the front, drive providing off-road parking for several vehicles, large store (former garage), superb patio and a low maintenance garden to the rear.

Hipperholme is one of Halifax’s most popular locations with excellent local shopping facilities and schools close by.

Offers over £300,000.

Address: Northedge Park, Hipperholme, Halifax

Agent: www.boococks.co.uk