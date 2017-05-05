Immaculate listed cottage in Luddenden Foot

With a stable block and paddock

An immaculately presented Grade II listed three bedroom terraced cottage dating back to circa 1610, boasting period features throughout, lawned gardens, stable block and paddock ideal for a pony or livestock.

The accommodation comprises of a spacious entrance vestibule leading to an impressive lounge with an open fireplace, steps lead down to the superb living kitchen with integrated appliances and a log burner stove. Stairs lead to the first floor landing with fitted cupboards. The master bedroom includes exposed beams, mullion windows, a walk-in wardrobe and a door leads through to a three-piece ‘Roca’ en-suite shower room with electric underfloor heating. There are two further spacious bedrooms and a contemporary house bathroom with a four-piece white suite and an exposed stone wall.

The property is accessed via a driveway leading to ample off-road parking for up to three cars. The stable block includes one loose box and a spacious workshop area benefitting from power and light. Gated access leads down to the paddock extending to approximately 3/4 acre. The property is framed by an enclosed lawned garden with a stone flagged patio.

Guide price: £365,000. Charnock Bates 01422 380100.