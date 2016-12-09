Impressive detached home in Norland

Beautiful open countryside views

The property has been subject to ground-up renovation and comprises on the ground floor of: front entrance hall with a timber spindle balustrade staircase; master bedroom with a contemporary en-suite wet room and a walk-in wardrobe; three further double bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes and a modern house bathroom which includes a cast iron roll top bath.

The first floor living area is open-plan with an impressive dining kitchen benefiting from a range of units with a central island and solid timber and granite work surfaces, integrated appliances, double Belfast sink, marble tiled floor, exposed beams and sliding glass doors lead out to the patio. The dining area is light and airy and leads through to the lounge with windows to three elevations enjoying rural views. There is also a WC on this floor.

A communal courtyard with water feature to the front leads to the double garage. There is also a raised visitor parking area and superb landscaped gardens of approximately half an acre.

The guide price for this stunning home is £525,000. Charnock Bates 01422 380100.