Spacious and characterful property in Barkisland

This substantial detached former farmhouse is situated in a sought after rural position enjoying open views over adjoining farmland and standing in large landscaped gardens with generous parking and a separate paddock.

The original dwelling has been sympathetically extended whilst retaining the original features and offers spacious and characterful accommodation. Comprising of: entrance hall with useful cloaks cupboard and separate WC; spacious dining room with feature stone fireplace with a multi-fuel stove, a door leads to the large keeping cellar; generous living room with delightful inglenook fireplace inset with a multi-fuel stove and a spiral staircase to the first floor; inner hallway housing a laundry cupboard; large dining kitchen fitted with a range of solid timber units with both granite and timber work surfaces, gas-fired Aga and integrated appliances, sliding patio doors lead into the delightful cottage garden; cosy snug with stone fireplace with multi-fuel stove and French doors to the front; landing; four bedrooms (master with en-suite), and a family bathroom.

Outside: double garage, parking area, beautiful gardens, patio, generous paddock, and useful stone outbuildings.

Price: £675,000

Agent: www.vgestates.co.uk