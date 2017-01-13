Stunning barn conversion in Elland

An impressive barn conversion which has been beautifully constructed offering spacious three bedroom accommodation. Designed and fitted to a high specification throughout with a great deal of attention to detail, this property really does offer the wow factor.

To the ground floor there is a superb 30’0” dining kitchen/family room with central island, integrated appliances, quartz surfaces and a contemporary wood burning stove to create that perfect open-plan family space. In addition to this there is a generous sitting room, utility, cloakroom/WC and an inner hall with full height feature arched window. The first floor is approached via a turned staircase and galleried landing, offering a beautiful master suite with Juliet balcony, an en-suite and dressing room, there are two further generously proportioned double bedrooms and a luxury four piece family bathroom.

Externally there is a garden area to the rear which is due to be a fully landscaped lawned area with patio and an additional parking area.

Located off a private track, the property is tucked away from the centre of Elland, yet is perfectly placed for access to the variety of amenities within Elland. Offers over £350,000.

