Stunningly stylish stone-built farmhouse

With a newly constructed multi purpose building and 2.7 acres of land

This outstanding, tastefully restored and beautifully modernised four bedroom double fronted stone built farmhouse provides an extensive range of accommodation ready for immediate walk-in occupation.

The accommodation comprises: entrance reception hall with a beautiful open staircase; delightful lounge with an imposing pine fireplace with an ornate baronial style cast iron multi-fuel burning stove; equally attractive and spacious family sitting/dining room, French windows provide direct access onto the delightful sun terrace and afford outstanding views across Stainland Dean; beautifully arranged fitted and equipped kitchen and breakfast room with integrated appliances and a matching wide breakfast bar unit; useful office/playroom; delightful conservatory lounge with beautiful stone flagged flooring and access onto the rear terrace and seating area, again with truly delightful views; cloaks /utility room; landing; master bedroom fitted with an extensive range of furniture, French doors open onto a delightful railed sun balcony, luxuriously appointed en-suite; further three spacious bedrooms and a beautifully appointed house bath and shower room.

The house is offered together with an excellent large and imposing steel framed twin span roof detached barn/garage and implement store building with additional planning permission for a detached triple stable unit. Beyond the courtyard access is gained into the adjoining area of land which totals approximately 2.7 acres in one of Calderdale’s most sought after and highly accessible rural locations at the heart of the renownedly beautiful Stainland Dean.

Lying within easy main road access of local schools, surrounding amenities, the town centres of Halifax and Huddersfield and the M62.

Address: Intake Farm, Stainland Dean, Halifax

Price: £530,000

Agent: www.brearley-greens.co.uk