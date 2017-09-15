Impressive stone-built farmhouse with approximately 34 acres of land

A substantial detached equestrian property with 17 stables, indoor school, outdoor manège and approximately 34 acres of land. This impressive stone built farmhouse dates back to 1802 and generates income via solar panels and a biomass fuel system.

The property has four bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a house bathroom. Also on the first floor, accessed by an open staircase, is a stunning lounge with exposed beams, stone walls and a wood burning stove. On the ground floor is the kitchen, WC, snug, dining room, sitting room and games room. Externally the property benefits from a lawned garden, a decked seating area, drive and parking for five cars.

The 34 acres of land are split into nine fields with electric fencing and automatic water baths. The indoor school measures approximately 13.36m x 36.22m and has a sand surface, lighting and water with additional corrugate stone outsides. In addition, there are two corrugated store sheds with stallion covering area. The outdoor manège has an all-weather sand surface and is floodlit. It measures approximately 41.15m x 23.77m. The second stable block has six loose boxes with automatic waterers and rubber matting. Accessed via an internal corridor off the kitchen is a block of 11 stables with rubber matting, automatic waterers, electricity points, tie up area, hay storage, tack room and utility area with WC and water. The plant room houses a Windhager biomass pellet boiler with hot water tank and wood hopper.

A payment of £10,000 per year for the next four years will be paid by Ofgen for the biomass system. The workshop/garage houses the solar panel control system. The energy generated by the solar panels provides an income of £1500 per year (guaranteed for the next 20 years).

Address: Height House Farm, Inchfield Road, Walsden, Todmorden

Price: £895,000

Agent: www.charnockbates.co.uk