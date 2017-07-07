Substantial semi in Hipperholme

Delightful rural views to the rear

The generous interior comprises of: entrance lobby with laminate flooring; large lounge with bay window, feature fireplace with Living Flame effect gas fire and double doors to the dining room; spacious and well-equipped breakfast kitchen with an attractive range of units with a matching island breakfast bar, built-in under oven, five-ring gas hob, extractor hood and integrated wine rack; dining room with patio doors to the rear patio; side hall, cloaks/WC; study with laminate flooring; four bedrooms and a delightful house bathroom. Gas central heating and double glazing installed.

Externally; there is a well-established garden to the front, drive with off-road parking for several vehicles, low maintenance garden to the rear with a superb patio and large store (former garage).

Hipperholme is one of Halifax’s most popular locations with excellent local shopping facilities and schools close by. Easy access is provided to surrounding townships and the motorway network.

Open viewing is Saturday, July 8, 11.30am-1pm. Offers over £300,000.