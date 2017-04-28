Step back in time at this vintage festival

There are only days to go until the Hebden Bridge Vintage Fair takes up residence in the historic town hall.

On May 6/7 thirty vendors will create a pop-up emporium, featuring an eclectic range of vintage homewares, fashion and furniture.

Local traders Tailor Maid Vintage and Joanne Ratledge, and the town’s own vintage shops Elwood and HOTCAKES are taking part offering an impressive selection of clothing from the 1920s to the 1980s.

The fair will also feature vintage furniture, with sellers bringing both upcycled pieces as well as stylish mid-century classics from Ercol and G Plan. Vintage homewares will be in plentiful supply, as will vinyl and a small selection of original working vintage record players.

Qualified opticians Retrospectacles will offer a range of vintage glasses frames on Sunday, May 7 - don’t forget your prescription.

Organiser Claire Walton said: “We are delighted that local sellers and traders have got behind the event..”

The fair which is free to enter open on both days from 10am – 4.30pm.

Visit www.yorkshirevintagefairs.com