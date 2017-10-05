Travel: Bucket list destination - Nice

This week we take a look at why Nice is well worth a visit.

La Promenade Des Anglais

This famous seaside road is always elegantly decorated with flowers and follows the harmonious curve of Baie des Anges.

Originally a footpath no more than six feet wide, it was widened by an Englishman, Reverend Lewis Way, at his expense in 1820 and the local population soon renamed it ‘Chemin des Anglais’.

In recent months, bollards linked by steel cables were installed along the Promenade des Anglais, where 86 people died in a truck attack on Bastille Day last year.

The Port of Nice

The Port of Nice, surrounded by 18th-century buildings in the Genoese style, is actually named Port Lympia.

The architectural complex seems inspired by the Italian Renaissance and influenced by the baroque urban planning of Turin.With its beautiful Venetian-coloured buildings, a stroll along its quays is always a delight.

Look out for the impressive war memorial hewn from the rock to commemorate the 4000 Niçois who died in both wars.

Musée Matisse

The Matisse Museum is situated on the hill of Cimiez, not far from the Franciscan monastery with its Italianate gardens, the Hotel Regina where Matisse used to reside, and the Gallo-Roman ruins.

Since the early 1960s, the museum has been welcoming visitors to its collection of works left by the great artist (and his heirs) to the city of Nice, where he resided from 1918 until 1954.