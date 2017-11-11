£75,000 raised for charity by Yorkshire Children of Courage awards ceremony

THE Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards ceremony looks set to confirm its status as one of the year’s most worthwhile events by raising £75,000 for charity.

Final totals are still being calculated but £25,000 is expected to have been raised for the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation by an auction, raffle and other activities during the ceremony, held at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

Among the winners were Calderdale duo Billie Lambert and Hatden Connett.

Event organisers at St James’s Place Wealth Management have pledged to match every pound that was raised on the night by donating an extra £2 to the charitable foundation.

The foundation distributes funds to good causes across Yorkshire, with one of the biggest beneficiaries over the years being Huddersfield’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Foundation committee member Stephen Mitchell said: “It was another fantastic evening recognising the achievements of some of Yorkshire’s finest children and teenagers, whilst at the same time raising funds for the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation. We have never had so many nominations and whilst there were only 10 individual awards, every one of the hundreds of nominees can consider themselves as winners.”

Young people receiving awards included Charlie Senior from Huddersfield, Paige Patching from Rotherham, Holly Marsden from Morley, and Finn Knaggs from Guiseley.

The 700 or so guests at the ceremony included Leeds United legend Eddie Gray and Paralympic wheelchair athlete Hannah Cockroft.