8,000 tickets snapped up for spectacular Piece Hall show

A magical aerial show attracted 8000 people to Halifax last weekend as it marked the end of the Piece Hall welcome festival.

The Enchanted Chandelier was a circus style concert saw fire-wielding acrobats, bell-ringing musicians and interesting characters weave their way through the audience before being suspended on a huge musical chandelier that was raised 50 metres into the air.

ReaderAnthony Giddings sent in these pictures of the performers from the show at the Piece Hall

Over 20,000 visitors passed through the Piece Hall gates during the Welcome Weekend and since the landmark reopened its doors on August 1 there have been over 60,000 visitors each week, after the opening week, to the venue.

Did you watch the Piece Hall's high-flying finale? We would love to see your pictures! Email your photos to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet us @HXCourier.