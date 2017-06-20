‘A lovely, hardworking young man’ - Tributes to Grenfell Tower victim Mohammad Alhajali who lived in Halifax

Tributes have been paid to Mohammad Alhajali, the first Grenfell Tower victim to be identified, who lived and studied in Halifax before moving to London.

The 23-year-old was described as a “very amazing and kind person” by his family, who said he had come to the UK with hopes for the future.

He studied at Calderdale College and was known at St Augustine’s Centre, which has played a pivotal role in welcoming those fleeing conflict to the borough.

In a joint statement, St Augustine’s Centre, Calderdale College and Calderdale Council, said: “We, like the rest of the country, are deeply saddened by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

“Mohammad Alhajali came to St. Augustine’s Centre as an asylum seeker and joined our community, together with many others fleeing persecution and terror.

“He studied English at Calderdale College, and his tutors remember him as a lovely, hardworking young man who was dedicated to his studies.

“Mohammad moved to London, as many young people do, full of hopes and dreams for his future. We are devastated that his life has been cut so short.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

The number of people dead and missing, presumed dead, after last Wednesday’s disaster has risen to 79, police have revealed.

Photograph: Metropolitan Police