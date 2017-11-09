A week in the life column:

It is certainly getting colder but fortunately Nidderdale continues to give a warm welcome to all.

Last Saturday, locals and visitors went along to the bonfire on the Nidderdale Agricultural Showground. The Nidderdale Scouts had organised their annual bonfire with a fireworks display providing food for the large crowds attending.

On the same evening, Martin Holmes and his son Robert were installing a display into Fox’s Head Well which many would have passed on their way to the bonfire. It is a most outstanding illuminated piece of artwork and the scene depicts a soldier from the First World War with his head bowed, resting on a rifle in front of a desolate landscape with the sun going down. The background lighting changes colour from dusk to dawn. Looking at it, I reflected on the sacrifice that so many have made during Wars and conflicts around the world. I am sure we would all like to pass on our thanks to Judy Wallace who was inspired to create the scene by GCSE Art Student Lauren Gilbey, Martin Holmes and his son Robert for this wonderful piece of work.

Talking of the First World War, I will be going along to Dacre Braithwaite Primary School on Friday for a rededication of the school clock which has recently been restored. The clock was donated to the school in memory of local men who gave their lives in the Great War. Whilst on the theme of remembering, on Saturday I will be attending the Remembrance Day Service at Pateley Bridge War Memorial where the Nidderdale Branch of the Royal British Legion hold the service on the 11th of November whatever day of the week that falls on.

It was great to see the number 24 bus in Pateley Bridge the other day displaying a large poppy on the front of it. Well done to Harrogate Bus Company for this gesture. The number 24 Sunday bus service to Pateley Bridge was recently saved from being axed. The number of passengers using it are critical to the long-term future of the service on a Sunday. So far user numbers are encouraging but they must be maintained or ideally increased. One person who is doing their best to keep people using the bus on a Sunday is Anne Thomas who leads the Dales Bus Ramblers. Anne uses the first bus from Harrogate to come into Nidderdale on a Sunday and anyone can join her at Harrogate Bus Station (or on the bus route) to take part in the organised walks in Nidderdale. Anne is featured this week in Nidderdale Voices.

It is Darley Memorial Hall’s 70th Anniversary on Saturday 11th and Julian Smith MP is officially opening the event at 11.30am. Recently promoted to government Chief Whip, I suspect Mr Smith MP will enjoy a break away from Westminster spending sometime in the countryside. Also as part of Darley Memorial Hall’s 70th Anniversary, on Sunday 12th November there is a Remembrance Day service and concert with the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Prize Band at 2pm. A collection will be taken on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

Last week also saw Tim Ledbetter from Sypeland Outdoors and I walking around seven acres of potential Christmas trees for Pateley Bridge. We were there to select the sixty or so trees that will adorn the outside of business premises around Pateley Bridge. Once the trees are put up outside the businesses with their lights on, the High Street will be transformed making it a traditional magical festive scene. Remember Late Night in Pateley is Friday 15th December, all welcome!

Nidderdale - a warm welcome awaits you whatever the weather!