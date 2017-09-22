A winter wonderland...spectacular Piece Hall will be at the heart of Halifax’s Christmas

Halifax Piece Hall will be bursting with Christmas cheer from mid-November to New Year!

A series of spectacular events will turn it into a magical destination like no other from November 25 up to and including New Year’s Eve.

The Piece Hall will provide a striking backdrop for a series of seasonal events that includes a specialist Yorkshire Christmas market, creative craft workshops with a Georgian twist, an original light installation and grand Spiegeltent, showcasing live cabaret, comedy, music, storytelling and performances for all the family.

In the central open-air piazza, a 30ft Christmas tree will be the place to meet before browsing the festive market that will feature Yorkshire makers and producers, selling unique gifts and treats, before exploring the variety of shops and feasting on heartwarming food and drink from pop-up vendors.

For the first time in Halifax, a Spiegeltent - a “mirror tent” - will take centre stage at the Piece Hall from December 15 until New Years’ Eve, providing a very special intimate venue for an eclectic programme of storytelling, family shows, live music, stand-up comedy, late-night cabaret and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Already lined up are House of Burlesque, featuring Tempest Rose, BAFTA award winning CBeebies show Sarah & Duck, writer and comedian Adam Kay, and music from Moulettes.

Nicky Chance Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said it was a perfect venue: “We think that time spent here during the day or heading into the evening will put a smile on the face of even the most strident Scrooge!”

Entry to the Piece Hall is free but charges apply for some performances and activities. Info at at www.thepiecehall.co.uk.