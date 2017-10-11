‘Akroyden’ opens new showcase space

A new gallery space was opened by the Mayor of Calderdale at Bankfield Museum, Boothtown, Halifax.

Coun Ferman Ali unveiled “Akroydon”, created in conjunction with the Halifax Photographic Society as part of an Arts Council England funded refurbishment of the Link Gallery and Akroyd Library at Bankfield. The exhibition also features a newly commissioned painting by local artist Kate Lycett on Akroydon, featuring Bankfield Museum, the home of Edward Akroyd, the Akroydon Model Village and All Souls Church.

Crowds at the opening of the new gallery space at Bankfield Museum, Boothtown, Halifax, view the first exhibition, "Akroyden"