Aldi’s £10 gin is one of the world’s best, vote judge

Budget supermarket chain, Aldi, has scooped one of the most prestigious awards in the drink industry to win gold at the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

The cut price Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin, which costs a modest £9.97, beat off stiff competition from expensive rivals such as Beefeater London Dry Gin, M&S London Dry Gin and Bleu d’Argent London Dry Gin to be voted one of the best in the world.

The blind taste tests even found the judges picking Aldi’s budget gin over the premium Foxhole London Dry Gin (£39.95) which retails at four times the amount of the Oliver Cromwell gin.

The discount chain won 20 awards in total for its spirits and liqueur at the awards, including Supermarket Own Brand Spirits Range Of The Year.

Tony Baines, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi said: “Receiving medals for our spirits is a fantastic achievement and it is great to see our range being praised so high by experts.”

He adds, “Being awarded a title such as ‘Supermarket Own Brand Spirits Range of the Year’ is something that not only reflects the quality of our products but also the hard work that our UK based buying team put into drinks retailing every single day.”

The win now puts Aldi’s gin on par with the likes of Wild Island Botanic Gin (£40.18), 1606 Premium London Dry Gin (£38.95) and Bathtub Gin - Navy-Strength (£43.95) who also won gold at the event.