All change for Post Offices with refurb for Hebden and a move in store at Cornholme

It is all change for two of the Calder Valley’s Post Offices.

Hebden Bridge Post Office will close for two weeks to undergo a complete renovation, while The Post Office is looking to relocate and introduce seven-day opening for Cornholme Post Office.

Sub Postmaster at Hebden Bridge Satnam Singh said the Post Office in Holme Street, Hebden Bridge, will be closed from October 1 to 17.

Satnam said it will be a quality refurb in which the traditonal all-oak counters will remain.

“Originally the Post Office wanted to remove the oak counters and replace with MDF but what won the argument was the 2015 Boxing Day floods. The Post Office’s CEO Paula Reynolds came to Hebden Bridge and saw how quickly we could clean and get up and running again without having to refit. MDF just washes away.

“It was a cost saving as we re-opened quickly, allowing people to access services because all the banks were out, and it all came down to the materials,” he said. Work includes internal remodelling, introducing new tech including a bitcoin ATM, but retaining a traditional look, including extra oak panelling. During the refurb customers should use nearby post offices.

The Post Office is proposing a modern open-plan retail look for Cornholme at 900 Burnley Road, 950 metres away from the current site, doubling opening hours with Post Office services available seven days a week using an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

A consultation period until October 11 has been introduced for the public to give their views. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost Your Comments to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via a customer helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.