CORONER'S officers in Bradford are appealing for relatives of a 73-year-old man found dead at his home in Halifax to come forward.

The body of John Hellawell was found at his home on Darnes Avenue in Halifax on Saturday December 31. He died of natural causes.

It's believed he may have nieces and nephews living in the south of the country.

Any relatives, or anyone who knows of any, are asked to contact Carol Taylor at Bradford Coroner's office on 01274 373 641.