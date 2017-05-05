Appeal to trace relatives of former BBC man from Brighouse

Coroners in Calderdale are appealing for any relatives of Malcolm Heaton from Brighouse to come forward.

Mr Heaton, aged 76, was found dead at his home address on Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge, yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said there was not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Heaton is believed to have worked for the BBC for a number of years,

Anyone with information about any of Mr Heaton’s relatives is asked to contact coroner’s officer Stephen Hepplestone on 01274 373721.