Art gallery has a name change for new year

A Todmorden art gallery is re-launching with a new name to get 2017 off to a fresh start.

What was once Creative with nature is now Legacy Arts, a working studio and gallery on Burnley Road, co-founded and owned by full time artists Stella Hill and Mike Acton.

Stella said: “We want the name to represent what we offer, affordable, special, beautiful art for everyone. Something that is treasured and last a lifetime.”

Stella and Mike have been part running the gallery since October last year, and after curating a successful winter show, the pair took the step to start running the gallery.

Stella said: “We have had amazing positive feedback, sales and encouragement from customers, other galleries and artists and we are excited about our future exhibitions, projects and meeting other artists.”

As well as a gallery, Legacy Arts will provide a workspace and other opportunities to the public and artists.

The gallery on Burley Road will launch its new name on Sunday (January 22) from 2pm to 5pm.