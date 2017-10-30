Arts Council awards platinum Artsmark status for Calderdale school Ryburn Valley High

A Calderdale school has been awarded the highest achieving level Artsmark Award from Arts Council England.

Ryburn Valley High School is among ten across the county which have received awards for achieving exemplary results in delivering arts and cultural education. On achieving the Artsmark Platinum standard, Triestina Bozzo, head of the creative arts faculty at Ryburn Valley, said: “We’re so proud of our Platinum Artsmark. The journey we took encouraged us to structure and evaluate our arts provision in relation to the broader curriculum and as a tool for exploring the themes of British values.

“In doing so, we have encouraged more students to take a lead in the arts and have encouraged staff to understand the social, moral and cultural benefits of the arts. It has helped cement creativity at the heart of our approach as a school and as a local community, not as something narrowly confined to a subject box.”

Artsmark schools commit to providing high-quality arts and cultural opportunities for all pupils. In Yorkshire, Artsmark schools are supported by regional bridge organisation IVE.