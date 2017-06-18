Arts festival for all at Minster

Summer is set to arrive early at Halifax Minster with a ten-day arts festival aimed at everyone.

The Minster Summer Festival runs from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 9 and includes art exhibitions, poetry, music and even a guided tour by candlelight to meet some of the ancient church’s characters from the past.

It gets underway with an art exhibition which sees Halifax’s Trinity Academy returning to the Minster for the second year, following the success of its GCSE and A Level exhibition last year.

The Minster will be open to the public from 10am-4pm every day throughout the summer (unless a special event or service is taking place) providing these talented young people with a public space to show their pieces of visual art. This particular exhibition will run until September 10.

Other highlights of the festival include a schools’ poetry day sponsored by The Bearder Charity, the Senior Citizens Orchestra and a performance from modern acoustic duo, The Suitcase Dwellers.

On June 30, Sans Illuminaire will see people taking a candlelit tour of the building and meeting living history characters who have helped shaped the town and its Minster. This will be accompanied by music from different eras.

Brass band fans will also be pleased to hear that Yorkshire Champions and regular visitors to the Minster, Black Dyke Mills Band will be returning to the stage for a toe-tapping concert.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “The Minster Festival once again launches ten days of summer activities which makes full use of what the Minster can offer the town, and welcomes lots of visitors for both performing and visual arts.

“This promises to be a fantastic festival offering something for everyone and all of it set against the dramatic backdrop of the Minster. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

The Minster is also appealing for festival volunteers, who could help with serving refreshments, work as stewards or lend a hand with tidying the Minster at the end of one event and preparing for the next. Festival T-shirts, supplied and sponsored by Harvey’s of Halifax will be provided. Anyone interested should email admin@halifaxminster.org.uk