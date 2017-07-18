‘At home’ with Elsie on her 100th

An “at home” with friends and family at St John’s Church, Warley, was a perfect way for Elsie Martin. to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Elsie, nee Withey, was born in Halifax and went to Lee Mount School, starting work aged 14 at John Crossley’s carpet mill, Dean Clough, where she became a finisher and winder. In World War II she joined the WRAF, becoming a Leading Aircraftwoman, and after the war worked at Frank Lister’s wire works at Old Lane, Ovenden, as a welder retiring at 63. Elsie married William Martin and their son, John, played professional rugby for Halifax and Keighley. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.