Attempted robbery at Halifax newsagents

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at a newsagents in Halifax.

The incident occurred at the premises in Cross Street West at around 5.30pm on Thursday (January 12).

A suspect approached a member of staff at the entrance to the store, making demands and threats, before making off along Cross Street West and turning left on to Moor End Road.

Nothing was taken during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white British male, around 5ft 9ins, aged 30-35 and skinny, with a thin face and a large pointed nose. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen anyone matching the suspect description in the area, is asked to contact PC James Gibbs of Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101, quoting 13170018189. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.