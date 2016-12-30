Attractions to build on £298m tourism boom

Visitors flocking to Calderdale from home and abroad are set for another bumper year of attractions and events in 2017 as the borough continues to experience a tourism boom.

Caldedale Council Visitor Strategy and Prioirities for 2017 shows tourism in Calderdale is currently worth an estimated £298million and supports over 4,348 jobs.

Unlike regional figures which show a downward trend in international, overnight visitors, Calderdale retains interest from overseas with visit levels remaining the same as the previous year and also an increase in spending by two per cent.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Cllr Susan Press, said: “Despite the challenges of the flooding, Calderdale is still attracting good visitor numbers.

“We continue to get the message out that Calderdale is a great place to visit, with our film trail celebrating the wealth of film and TV in the area, and promotion of our amazing events and festivals across the area.

“There’s a lot to look forward to in 2017 too, with the return of the Tour de Yorkshire and exciting developments like the Piece Hall reaching completion. I’m confident that Calderdale will just keeps getting better as a tourist destination.”

Calderdale will hopefully see large scale capital developments near completion in Calderdale including the Piece Hall, Square Chapel and the Central Library.

It is hoped that Piece Hall will provide amazing unique events space that will host a programme significant enough to attract international visitors despite an opening date not yet confirmed.

Calderdale has committed significant funding for a high profile cultural commission in 2017. Supported by Community Foundation for Calderdale, this will help create a one off bespoke celebration across the flood affected market towns of Calderdale; allowing local people to tell their story and attract visitors from across the region.