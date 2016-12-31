Award for team’s pioneering work

A Mytholmroyd firefighter has been recognised for her work as part of a team which works to improve the lives of young people.

Amanda May, crew commander at Mytholmroyd Fire Station, is part of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Youth Intervention Team, which has received a top accolade for its pioneering work.

The team won the Partnership of the Year award at FIRE Magazine’s Excellence in Fire and Emergency Awards in London. Judges said the team had made a ‘discernible improvement to the community they serve’ and that they had shown innovation and ingenuity.

Chris Kirby, area manager for fire safety, said: “It is fantastic to see the team’s efforts rewarded.

“To be recognised nationally is a fantastic achievement and one they should be very proud of.”

The team provides a range of courses based on the themes of fire and road safety, health and wellbeing. They are primarily aimed at vulnerable young people and are designed to improve life chances by boosting confidence, strengthening resilience and providing practical support.