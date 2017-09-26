Bailiff Bridge FestivALE is back with much more than beer

There will be beer, cider and even prosecco on offer at this year’s Bailiff Bridge FestivALE.

The event, now in its sixth year, will take place at the Bailiff Bridge Community Centre on and is organised by the centre’s committee.

FestivALE will showcase 18 real ales, all of which are cooled and served through traditional bar pumps, as well as four ciders and for the first time wine and prosecco will be available.

Mark Feasey, Committee member and organiser of the FestivALE said: “When selecting the ales, I ensure that we have something for everyone on offer from a rich dark smooth ale, to a nice light hoppy pale ale.There will also be a few surprises on the bar, something that even a connoisseur of ale will not have tried before and a couple of speciality ales infused with spice or fruit”.

This year’s event will be held on Friday 13 October, doors open at 5pm and on Saturday 14 October, doors open at 2.30pm. The bar will close at 11pm on both days.

Food will also be available until 9pm on both days, including hot sandwiches, pies and wedges. Entry to the event is £5 which includes a programme, a commemorative glass and two tokens towards the drink of your choice.

Janette Lever-Backhouse, committee member of the Community Centre, announced that they have once again decided to support Overgate Hospice and the Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice, with proceeds from this year’s event going to the two charities as well as the Community Centre itself.

Janette said: “2016 turned out to be our best year yet when we raised over £4,300. We hope to do even better this year.

“We would like to offer a massive ‘Thank you’ to everyone involved.

There is still time for companies to help out in the way of advertising.

Anyone interested and for more information, contact the Festivale team at the centre on 01484 717808.