BBC drama The Moorside bags two Royal Television Society awards

BBC drama based on the kidnapping of Shannon Matthews picked up two awards at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Yorkshire Centre Programme Awards.

The Moorside, which was filmed in and around Halifax, beat stiff competition to win two of the awards which were presented at The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

Ben Yeates, editor of the programme which starred Sheridan Smith, picked up the Professional Excellence award with judges saying “it felt real with great attention to detail.”

Paul Whittington fought off stiff competition to collect the Director Fiction award for his work on the programme.

Other winners include ITV’s hit drama Victoria, Channel 4 drama National Treasure and Calendar's coverage of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox's Murder.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Professional Excellence: Factual Production (Sponsored by Individual Restaurants) - The Lie Detective True North Productions for Channel 4

Professional Excellence: Drama & Comedy Production - Production and design team - Victoria Mammoth Screen for ITV

Professional Excellence: Factual Post Production - Post production team - Flying Scotsman from the Footplate Roger Keech Productions for BBC Four

Professional Excellence: Drama & Comedy Post Production - Ben Yeates, editor - The Moorside ITV Studios for BBC One

Music & Use of Music - Martin Phipps and Ruth Barrett - Victoria Mammoth Screen for ITV

Director Fiction - Paul Whittington - The Moorside ITV Studios for BBC One

Animation - Basketball Champions League - opening titles WORKS for Canal+ / Live Basketball.tv

Promotion or Commercial Production - Über Agency: BAFTA Film Awards trailer 2017 ink films for BBC / global online / cinema

News or Current Affairs Reporter - Mark Kielesz-Levine - Made Television Made in Leeds TV

News or Current Affairs Story - Jo Cox Murder - Calendar ITV Yorkshire

News Programme - Hillsborough Inquest Verdict - Calendar ITV Yorkshire

Single Documentary - Hillsborough VeryMuchSo Productions for BBC Two

Documentary Series - The Last Miners Keo Films for BBC One

Factual Entertainment & Features - Our Dancing Town Twenty Twenty Television for BBC Two

Low Cost Factual - Helicopter ER Air Television for UKTV (Really)

Presenter - Duncan Wood - Calendar ITV Yorkshire

Drama (Sponsored by the Northern Film School at Leeds Beckett University) - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4

Second Screen Award - ‘What’s My Real Age’ interactive test Joi Polloi for BBC

One to Watch - Joe Foley Air Television

Writer - Maxine Alderton - Emmerdale ITV Studios for ITV

Actor (Sponsored by York St John University) - John Middleton - Emmerdale ITV Studios for ITV

Independent Spirit (Sponsored by Channel 4 Nations & Regions) - Daisybeck Studios