Big Brother 2017 stars head to Acapulco for end of show party

The stars of this year’s Big Brother will be heading to Halifax to hold their end of show party according the Acapulco nightclub.

The nightclub on Waterhouse Street have revealed the news on the Facebook page.

In their post the venue said: “Over the past few months we have had a number of Big Brother housemates come doing Live PA’s at Acapulco.

“After leaving they have told us how much they have enjoyed there nights partying with us, and asked to come back.

“Some of the housemates have already leaked this but we can confirm on Saturday August 5 we are pleased to announce the housemates have chosen to have there own Big Brother 2017 Wrap Party here at Acapulco Nightclub.

“Many popular housemates from this series (which finishes this week) will be coming to Acapulco, letting there hair down and partying.”