Big celebration for Warley’s littlest museum

It has claims to be the littlest museum in Great Britain - and possibly further afield, for that matter - but for its first birthday celebrations Warley Town Museum celebrated big!

Opened in 2016, Warley Town Museum exhibits local artefacts and historical events in the then disused red village telephone box.

Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali and Mrs Shaheen Ali, with curators of the Warley Museum, Chris, right, and Paul Czainski

And to mark the first anniversary - accompanied by some brilliant weather - they invited villagers to celebrate with them by lating on some entertainment.

Aunt Grizelda was commissioned to write a poem to mark the occasion, while music was provided by The Landlubbers and Friendly Band.

Celebrations took place outside the village’s Maypole public house.

Some special guests dropped in - including the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali and Mrs Shaheen Ali, who spoke to Chris and Paul Czainski, who are curators of the museum.

Poem: Aunt Grizelda reads at the event

The telephone box was disused, but members of Warley Community Association (WCA) “adopted” the phone box from BT and completed a huge revamp – including etched glass, old photographs and information on the history of the village and some of its best known residents.

The initial theme was local history but the group likes to refreshes its content on a regular basis, so why not pop in and take a look for yourself?