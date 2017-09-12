Body of man found on Southowram building site

The body of a man was found on a building site in Southowram yesterday afternoon.

Police attended following a report shortly before 3.43pm on Monday, September 11, of a concern for safety in relation to a man on a building site off Church Lane, Southowram.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the man, who was aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased by paramedics prior to police attendance.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.