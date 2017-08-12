Book a ride for free at bike library

Children in Calderdale can make the most out of their summer holidays by borrowing a bike for free.

The Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme runs three bike libraries across the district as part of its aim to give every child in Yorkshire access to a cycle. Children can also enjoy a range of rides and activities at some of the venues.

The Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme was launched in 2015 as a legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire. Since then, bikes have been borrowed out to children more than 41,000 times. The scheme is a three-year joint project between Welcome to Yorkshire’s cycling initiative, Cycle Yorkshire and Yorkshire Bank.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We launched the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries with the aim of giving every child in Yorkshire access to a bike, and I am thrilled to see how successful the scheme has become. I hope they will continue to inspire and excite young people across the county.”

The Calderdale bike libraries are based at Happy Days, Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge; Active Calderdale Bike Library, Halifax Fire Station, King Cross, Halifax; and Active Calderdale Bike Library, Illingworth Fire Station, Keighley Road, Halifax.

Anyone can donate a bike at one of the 58 donation stations across Yorkshire.

The bikes are then fixed up and made available to hire for free. Visit bikelibraries.yorkshire.com for more details.