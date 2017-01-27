Boost for Calderdale events in time for the Tour de Yorkshire

A hundred days from today (Friday) the Tour de Yorkshire will pass through Calderdale.

To make the most of being in the spotlight on April 30, Calderdale Council has created a £30,000 fund to encourage community groups to put on events to celebrate.

This follows the success of the Council’s previous event funds for the Tour de Yorkshire in 2015 and the Tour de France in 2014.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, said: “We know that the Tour de Yorkshire has great benefits for tourism and business.

“Local events will play an important part in building the excitement, bringing in visitors and showcasing all that’s great about our arts and culture.”

The £30,000 fund is also open to community groups wanting to hold events and festivals to get out the message that Calderdale is open for business after the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

Coun Press said: “Calderdale’s exciting and diverse events are a key attraction for residents and visitors all year round. Last year we awarded £30,000 to support activities to bring communities together, have a great time and promote Calderdale in the aftermath of the 2015 floods.”

The deadline for all applications is Wednesday 1 February, and decisions will be made on Thursday 23 February.

For details visit www.calderdale.gov.uk or email grants@calderdale.gov.uk