Boy falls from tree and impales leg on branch

A young boy had to be rushed to hospital after he fell from a tree and impaled his upper leg on a branch.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with the rescue on April 13

A CVSRT doctor and a YAS Responder Paramedic cared for the casualty after his fall in Snake Hill Wood, Halifax, before he was packaged and evacuated to the ambulance.

Coincidently several dog handlers from SARDA England were training nearby and diverted to assist with the callout.

A total of 22 CVSRT members were in attendance as the spent over an hour at the incident.