The votes have been counted and the results of our Song for Christmas competition, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax, are in.

Bradshaw Primary School, Halifax, came it at number one, Withinfields Primary School, Southowram, came in at number two and St Andrew’s Infant School, Brighouse came in at number three.

Songs for christmas logo

Well done to you all!

We had some fantastic entries this year - every school put so much effort into their songs. Thank you to all who took part.

Visit the Harveys website here