Braving the icy waters of Lee Dam for New Year Swim

Brave swimmers plunged into the icy depths of Lee Dam yesterday (Sunday) to take part in the annual New Year Swim.

Onlookers stood in amazement as the hardy entrants ran into the dam, at Lumbutts, Todmorden, to make a desperate dash for trophies.

Todmorden Swimming Club New Year Swim at Lee Dam, Lumbuts. Women's race winner Samantha Sunderland.

The annual open-air swim, hosted by Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club, dates back to 1961 and has been held at Lee Dam for more than 20 years.

Winners:

Men’s race: Michael Hazell

Women’s race: Samantha Sunderland

Under 18s winner: Hanna Kratz