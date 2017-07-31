Brighouse couple going the extra mile for charity

A couple from Brighouse are embarking on a gruelling trek to raise money and awareness for mental health.

Mathew Horsley, 33, and his wife Alexandria, 26, who live in Rastrick, will trek 40 miles in 24 hours in the Lake District in September in aid of the charity Mind after both being affected by mental health issues.

The couple got married in May and came up with the idea on their honeymoon in Crete.

Mathew said: “My dad took his own life when I was 10-years-old so I had my own mental heath issues growing up.

“I didn’t enjoy school and it wasn’t until I was 30 that I realised there were more underlying issues I hadn’t dealt with which still came back to haunt me.

“My wife also has issues with anxiety but doesn’t know where it stems from.

“Her mum died three years ago and then a friend of ours took their own life two days before our wedding in May.

“I feel more positive about myself now and my wife has been through cognitive behavioural therapy.

“For me it was a case of me looking back too much. You learn how to leave the past behind. You can’t change the past but you can learn from it and change the future.”

Mathew wants to remove the social stigma surrounding mental health and help others who have found themselves in his situation.

He added: “During our honeymoon we were saying we should do something positive to help people and found this on the Mind website.

“A major part of it is raising awareness and getting rid of the stigma attached to mental health.

“If you break your arm you go to hospital but you need to look after your mental health too. It’s a normal part of life.

“People should seek help and not be embarrassed about it or not let pride get in the way.

“If we can help one person then it will be worth it.”

To donate, visit either www.virginmoneygiving.com/MathewHorsley or Www.virginmoneygiving.com/AlexandriaHorsley.