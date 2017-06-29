Brighouse woman stars in new animated DFS summer advert

A woman from Brighouse is seeing double after being upholstered as an animated character by Aardman for sofa retailer DFS’s new summer advertising campaign.

Carol Furness is part of DFS’s latest campaign, which celebrates how we live in Britain today, showcases how the living room as the heart of the home, and the importance of finding your perfect sofa.

Carol is one of three lucky families chosen to feature in the new advert; Laura Whittingham from Macclesfield and Emily Byrom from Liverpool were also chosen after showcasing their love of design and colour on social media using #mydfs.

She said: “I was thrilled when DFS invited me to be part of their latest summer campaign. I’ve got an eye for colour when there’s a paintbrush in my hand, but when it comes to picking out furniture I definitely need a bit more help.

“The living room is the heart of our home, and with a teenage son who always has his friends round playing the PlayStation, we need something that’s going to be hardwearing, so we loved having the chance to work with the expert DFS sales team to help find the perfect sofa for all our comfort and future family needs.”

The advert also showcases the DFS sales team on hand helping customers to find their perfect sofa, featuring four staff talking through the important factors customers need to consider when buying a new sofa.

With over 10 years’ experience between them, the staff were selected based on their characters, knowledge of DFS and their enthusiasm for selling sofas. Representing over 1,000 sales staff working in DFS stores nationwide, the three sales advisors and one area sales manager collectively showcase the company’s passion and enthusiasm for helping customers find their perfect sofa.

Samuel Osieyo, sales advisor at the Sidcup store and lead character in the advert, said: “I’m really excited to be in the new DFS advert with my colleagues. I’ve worked at DFS for over five years now, and whilst I’m used to being the first face customers see in store, this is the first time I’ve been on the big screen.

“It’s important to take customers through all the styles, sizes and colour options of DFS sofas. With all the various options, choosing a sofa that’s right for you can often seem a daunting process.

“Your sofa is more than just a space for sitting on, it’s for sharing jokes and laughter, offering a place of comfort to relax and unwind, so the DFS sales team are on hand to make sure you pick the one that’s just right for you.”

The DFS staff and customers have been meticulously transformed into upholstered handmade characters, helping to tell the story of the sales teams in your local DFS stores and showcase how they are there to help and cater for all customer tastes.

The lifelike models and miniature sofas, constructed out of core metal armatures and different fabrics take five weeks to make and perfectly mirror DFS’ own commitment to design and manufacturing techniques.

Steve Harding-Hill, Creative Director, Aardman said: “We used stop frame animation to create an authentic handcrafted world that would reinforce the handcrafted nature of each DFS sofa built. It’s been such a joy to work with the truly talented folk at DFS, who put so much attention to detail into the products that they create, very much like we do with the characters and storytelling in our productions.”